Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Out due to rest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Dembele will rest over the next few days and won't return to training until Aug. 31, so he won't play Saturday at Lille.

Dembele didn't do much in the season opener against Rennes, generating three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners. The star forward won't be an option over the weekend due to his absence from training, and he'll aim to return to action against AS Monaco on Friday. Sep. 4.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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