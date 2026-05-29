Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Passes fitness test, ready to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:21am

Dembele (calf) has passed a fitness test Friday and will be available for Saturday's UCL final against Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

Dembele has been training with the rest of the squad throughout the week, but this latest fitness update simply confirms that he'll be ready to go Saturday, potentially leading the attack alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. Dembele has seven goals and two assists in 12 UCL appearances (10 starts) this season but has found the back of the net five times in the team's last three games in the competition.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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