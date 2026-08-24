Ousmane Dembele News: Quiet in season opener

Dembele generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Rennes.

Dembele struggled to make an impact during the first half, failing to put any of his three attempts on target as PSG entered the break two goals down. The winger was replaced at halftime as manager Luis Enrique reshuffled the attack, with Ferran Torres and Fabian Ruiz helping spark the second-half comeback. After recording 10 goals and seven assists across 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season, Dembele remains a major attacking threat and will look to rediscover his best form in the coming fixtures.