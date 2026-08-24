Ousmane Dembele News: Quiet in season opener
Dembele generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Rennes.
Dembele struggled to make an impact during the first half, failing to put any of his three attempts on target as PSG entered the break two goals down. The winger was replaced at halftime as manager Luis Enrique reshuffled the attack, with Ferran Torres and Fabian Ruiz helping spark the second-half comeback. After recording 10 goals and seven assists across 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season, Dembele remains a major attacking threat and will look to rediscover his best form in the coming fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
-
World Cup
France vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff39 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy: Best Squad for the Final39 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff40 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs Spain Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Semifinal43 days ago
-
World Cup
DraftKings World Cup DFS Showdown: France vs. Spain Semifinal Picks for Tuesday, July 1443 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More