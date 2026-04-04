Ousmane Dembele News: Scores brace

Dembele scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 victory over Toulouse.

Dembele delivered a decisive performance in Friday's 3-1 win over Toulouse, scoring twice including a stunning volley from outside the box before adding a close range finish on a deflection from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, continuing his excellent run of form in attack. The forward remains a key piece in the final third and continues to produce consistently, recording three goals and one assist in his last five appearances across all competitions, which bodes well ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal opener.