Ousmane Dembele News: Scores brace in victory

Dembele scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 victory against Monaco.

Dembele scored twice again in Friday's match, bringing his total to 15 goals in his last eight appearances for PSG. He has been in excellent form, increasing his shots on target considerably compared to earlier in the season. He also recorded a season-high three tackles against Monaco, highlighting his current confidence. He will aim to maintain this level against Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday.