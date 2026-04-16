Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Scores brace in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Dembele scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Liverpool.

Dembele delivered a decisive performance in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, scoring twice in the second half to seal qualification with a 4-0 aggregate victory, first with a strike from outside the box after a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, then by finishing inside the area on a cross from Bradley Barcola. The forward led the line and remained a constant threat in transition, totaling six shots and two key passes while applying consistent pressure. The Frenchman has now recorded four goals and one assist across 10 Champions League appearances this season.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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