Ousmane Dembele News: Scores clever goal in win

Dembele scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout victory against Liverpool.

Dembele delivered another strong performance in the second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League. The French forward scored the only goal of the match with smart striker movements despite being a former winger. In the first leg, he struggled to find the net due to his positioning and the number of touches he took before shooting. However, he proved to be far more effective when facing the ball and taking one-touch shots, as he did in the second leg. He registered four shots, bringing his season total to 129 in 33 appearances. Dembele has never been this motivated, which explains his record-breaking stats and the best season of his career.