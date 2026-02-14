Ousmane Dembele News: Scores goal in defeat

Dembele scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Rennes.

Dembele dragged PSG back within one in the 71st minute, steering a precise header past Brice Samba and handing the visitors a jolt of life just moments after Esteban Lepaul had doubled the lead. He was the Parisians' most aggressive outlet after the break, constantly probing as they pushed for an equalizer, but Rennes stayed compact and punished them again in transition. The French winger still filled up the stat sheet with four shots and three chances created, while setting season highs with seven crosses and six corners against his former club.