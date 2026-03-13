Ousmane Dembele News: Scores one goal against Chelsea

Dembele scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-2 victory against Chelsea.

Dembele scored one goal with a composed finish after driving into the box on an assist from Desire Doue in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea, marking his first goal of the Champions League knockout stage this season. The forward once again showed how indispensable he is to his team's attacking play, as he is capable of unlocking situations with his dribbling ability and devastating changes of direction. The Frenchman has now scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.