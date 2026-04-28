Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Scores twice, adds assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Dembele scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-4 victory against Bayern Munich.

Dembele played a decisive attacking role in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the UCL semifinal first leg, first delivering the corner from which Joao Neves headed his side into the lead in the first half, before converting a stoppage-time penalty to make it 3-2 after Alphonso Davies was adjudged to have handled, then adding a second in the second half by curling a composed finish past Manuel Neuer to make it 5-2 and seemingly settle the tie. The French forward delivered an outstanding all-around performance, constantly threatening with his runs and applying relentless pressure on the opposition defense and goalkeeper, finishing with two goals, one assist and one key pass across 90 minutes. Dembele has now scored six goals and provided two assists in 11 Champions League appearances this season, continuing to show that he is among the top attackers in Europe.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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