Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Sets up goal on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Dembele assisted once to go with seven shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 loss against Nice.

Dembele assisted Fabian Ruiz's equalizer in the 41st minute, created a game-high seven chances, but also missed decent opportunities in the 31st and 63rd minute. After a brilliant run of form, this was his first goal contribution in four league games.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now