Ousmane Dembele News: Sets up goal on Friday

Dembele assisted once to go with seven shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 loss against Nice.

Dembele assisted Fabian Ruiz's equalizer in the 41st minute, created a game-high seven chances, but also missed decent opportunities in the 31st and 63rd minute. After a brilliant run of form, this was his first goal contribution in four league games.