Ousmane Dembele News: Should start against Nantes

Dembele (rest) is back available and should be in the starting XI on Tuesday against Nantes, according to Le Parisien.

Dembele didn't feature in Saturday's clash against Le Havre since he was rested for that game, but he is now back available with the squad and should return directly into the starting XI in the frontline. The French star now has 37 goal contributions in 38 appearances across all competitions with Paris this season and will try to expand that record.