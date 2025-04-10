Ousmane Dembele News: Tallies assist

Dembele assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Dembele saw the start at forward after featuring off the bench in their past two matches, seeing the full 90 Wednesday. He earned an assist late to see his first goal contribution in as many matches, finding Nuno Mendes in extra time of the first half. This marks his second assist this season in UCL play, with nine goal contributions this campaign.