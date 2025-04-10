Fantasy Soccer
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Dembele assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Dembele saw the start at forward after featuring off the bench in their past two matches, seeing the full 90 Wednesday. He earned an assist late to see his first goal contribution in as many matches, finding Nuno Mendes in extra time of the first half. This marks his second assist this season in UCL play, with nine goal contributions this campaign.

