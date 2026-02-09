Dembele struck first in the 12th minute, blasting home from a Nuno Mendes assist to cap off PSG's electric opening spell. He made it two just before halftime with a dazzling solo effort, slicing through the Marseille back line before snapping a finish inside the near post. He later turned provider with a dangerous cross that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converted for PSG's fourth shortly after the hour, as the Ballon d'Or delivered a statement performance in a now-historic scoreline that confirmed he is fully fit again at the perfect time with the Champions League playoff against Monaco looming next week.