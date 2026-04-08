Ousmane Toure Injury: Returns to partial team training

Toure (knee) was spotted back in partial team training Wednesday, a significant step forward in his recovery from the injury he suffered in August's season opener against Brest, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Toure has been sidelined since the very first match of the campaign, making his return to collective sessions a genuine milestone after months of rehabilitation. The 21-year-old defender is still working his way back gradually rather than participating in full sessions, and a return to competitive action this season remains unlikely with the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign the realistic target. Still, getting back on the pitch with teammates is a positive psychological and physical step for a young player who has lost virtually an entire season to the injury.