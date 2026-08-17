Ousmane Toure News: Sent on loan

Toure has been loaned to Dunkirk from Lille, according to his parent club.

Toure is off from Lille for the season as he looks to get some more time on the field while on loan, joining Dunkirk in Ligue 2. This comes as he returns from a torn ACL that limited him to only one game all of last season, trying to get his levels back up after the layoff. He did look to be down the pecking order this season, so a loan move could be best for his situation.