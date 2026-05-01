Oussama El Azzouzi Injury: Done for season

El Azzouzi (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "El Azzouzi is out for the rest of the season."

El Azzouzi had been sidelined since early February with a knee injury, and the confirmation that his season is over brings a definitive end to what has been a frustrating campaign for the midfielder. El Azzouzi ends the season with one goal, 19 tackles, 16 interceptions and 13 clearances across 11 Ligue 1 appearances, having shown his quality when available before the knee issue struck. Auxerre will now look to have him fully fit and ready for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.