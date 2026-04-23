Oussama El Azzouzi headshot

Oussama El Azzouzi Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

El Azzouzi (knee) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Lyon, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "El Azzouzi is out."

El Azzouzi has now been sidelined since early February, making this an extended absence for a player who had been a regular starter before the knee injury struck. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Oussama El Azzouzi
AJ Auxerre
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