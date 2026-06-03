Oussama El Azzouzi Injury: Returns to Bologna after loan spell

El Azzouzi will return to parent club Bologna following the conclusion of his loan spell at Auxerre, the club announced.

El Azzouzi had been sidelined since early February with a knee injury that brought a premature end to his season, limiting him to one goal, 19 tackles, 16 interceptions and 13 clearances across 11 Ligue 1 appearances before the issue struck. Auxerre thanked the Moroccan midfielder for his contribution during his time at the club and wished him well for the next chapter of his career back in Italy.