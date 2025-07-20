Oussama Idrissi Injury: Doubtful for Leagues Cup

Idrissi has served his two-game suspension but is questionable at least until the Leagues Cup due to an undisclosed injury, Raul Gomez of Minuto Final MX reported Friday.

Idrissi has been inactive since May, missing the Club World Cup and the two initial weeks of the Liga MX season because of physical issues even though he was suspended for the domestic competition. His absence is a significant blow to Tuzos' attack given that he can make an impact well above the league average through his dribbling and assisting ability. Luis Quinones and Gaston Togni could continue to share playing time on the left flank while Elias Montiel benefits from set pieces until Idrissi is back.