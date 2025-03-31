Oussama Idrissi News: Assists as substitute in loss

Idrissi assisted once to go with three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Idrissi was reserved for the second half but produced by delivering the ball that led to Pedro Pedraza's goal in the 86th minute of this match. The star attacker has generated opportunities from the left flank, with all six of his direct contributions in the last nine games being assists rather than goals. While he seems to no longer be a guaranteed starter, he'll most likely regain a spot in the lineup at the expense of Sergio Hernandez going forward.