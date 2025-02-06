Oussama Idrissi News: Assists in defeat

Idrissi assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Leon.

Idrissi made Leon's defenders suffer down the left flank, and one of his dribbling plays ended with a pass for John Kennedy's goal in first-half stoppage time. The wide player also created four scoring chances for the second straight game and returned to taking corner kicks after failing to do so in three appearances. The assist was his second direct contribution in 420 minutes of play during the Clausura campaign.