Oussama Idrissi News: Assists in defeat

Idrissi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Idrissi once again destabilized the opposition defense on the left flank, with his seventh-minute dribbling play proving instrumental in his side's goal. He also posted season-high marks of 11 crosses and six chances created while his playmaking numbers were boosted by set-piece duties. His solid run of form could easily lead him to increase his current count of one goal and two assists if he remains active in upcoming matches.