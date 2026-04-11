Oussama Idrissi News: Assists in win

Idrissi assisted once to go with one chance created and two shots (both off target) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

Idrissi provided a simple assist with a short pass that allowed Kenedy to score from long range. He now has three goals and two assists in 13 Clausura appearances. While his 11 shots are relatively low, his 19 chances created rank highly among wingers, highlighting his strong creative upside. He continues to play an important role in a productive Pachuca attack and will look to build on this form in the next match against Santos, who sit last in the table, offering a favorable opportunity.