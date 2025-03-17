Oussama Idrissi News: Assists twice in victory

Idrissi assisted twice to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Idrissi surprised the rival team with a free kick by passing to Santiago Homenchenko instead of shooting, setting up the first goal of the match in the 26th minute. The winger then doubled his assisting output when he dribbled towards the goal line and pulled the ball back to John Kennedy in the 33rd of the game. It has been a great season for Idrissi in terms of playmaking numbers, with only Sergio Canales and Alexis Vega ahead of him in assists and average chances created in the entire league.