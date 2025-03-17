Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oussama Idrissi headshot

Oussama Idrissi News: Assists twice in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Idrissi assisted twice to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Idrissi surprised the rival team with a free kick by passing to Santiago Homenchenko instead of shooting, setting up the first goal of the match in the 26th minute. The winger then doubled his assisting output when he dribbled towards the goal line and pulled the ball back to John Kennedy in the 33rd of the game. It has been a great season for Idrissi in terms of playmaking numbers, with only Sergio Canales and Alexis Vega ahead of him in assists and average chances created in the entire league.

Oussama Idrissi
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now