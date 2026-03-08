Oussama Idrissi News: Creates two chances against Puebla

Idrissi had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Idrissi failed to make the score sheet this time after notching his third goal of the year against Necaxa in the first game of the double week. The talented winger has been somewhat erratic lately compared to previous campaigns, but he remains a regular starter on the left flank, racking up a few crosses and set pieces in almost every game. His four direct contributions are now tied as the highest figure on the squad over the Clausura period.