Oussama Idrissi News: Delivers assist against Puebla

Idrissi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Puebla.

Idrissi continued his strong run of form with a pass that led to John Kennedy's equalizer after 67 minutes of play in the win. Other than that, Idrissi generated a season-high 13 duels won and 10 successful dribbles, proving his status as one of the league's most skilled attackers. In terms of direct contributions, his lone goal and three assists are the third-highest and highest totals, respectively, among Pachuca players in nine Clausura weeks.