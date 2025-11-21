Idrissi made a great pass that gave Robert Kenedy the opportunity to score the third home goal in the 55th minute against the UNAM team. The left winger, who had been used as a substitute in two consecutive contests, returned to the starting lineup in the first official game under manager Esteban Solari. He now has two goals and one assist over 13 Liga MX matches, which are still low numbers when compared to his previous campaigns. In any case, he's one of Tuzos' most dangerous attackers ahead of upcoming rounds.