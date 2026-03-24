Oussama Idrissi News: Dribbling threat in draw

Idrissi recorded one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Idrissi failed to get involved in the score sheet but was active on the flank, tallying seven duels won, two successful dribbles and two fouls drawn during the week 12 game. He has made 11 consecutive starts and should remain the team's first-choice left winger going forward, although he's yet to reach his best form, scoring three goals and one assist in the Clausura period.