Oussama Idrissi News: Insufficient effort in loss

Idrissi had two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Pumas.

Idrissi fell short of his first-leg semifinals output, though he did register at least two shots and three crosses for the second straight game. Overall, it was a relatively average season by his standards since arriving at Pachuca in 2023, but his six direct contributions (four goals and two assists) ranked third on the squad. Still under contract for the Apertura period, he's likely to remain a key attacking participant, given his dribbling quality and creativity.