Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oussama Idrissi headshot

Oussama Idrissi News: Mixed performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Idrissi recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Atletico San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Idrissi generated a season-high six scoring chances, which were ultimately overshadowed by a gross error that allowed the opponents to score the winning goal in this match. The winger has now gone without a goal or assist in three consecutive league starts. He could bounce back soon though if he continues to post significant playmaking numbers, adding to the usual threat of his dribbling skill.

Oussama Idrissi
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now