Oussama Idrissi News: Mixed performance in loss

Idrissi recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Atletico San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Idrissi generated a season-high six scoring chances, which were ultimately overshadowed by a gross error that allowed the opponents to score the winning goal in this match. The winger has now gone without a goal or assist in three consecutive league starts. He could bounce back soon though if he continues to post significant playmaking numbers, adding to the usual threat of his dribbling skill.