Oussama Idrissi News: Scores in win over Necaxa
Idrissi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa.
Idrissi doubled Pachuca's lead midway through the second half with a composed finish from the left side of the box, but it was a sequence in which Ezequiel Unsain could've done far more. Idrissi has been one of Pachuca's best players in the Clausura, tallying three goals and one assist in nine appearances.
