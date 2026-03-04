Oussama Idrissi News: Scores in win over Necaxa

Idrissi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa.

Idrissi doubled Pachuca's lead midway through the second half with a composed finish from the left side of the box, but it was a sequence in which Ezequiel Unsain could've done far more. Idrissi has been one of Pachuca's best players in the Clausura, tallying three goals and one assist in nine appearances.