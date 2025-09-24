Idrissi quickly made up for his error as he took advantage of the rebound after Julio Jose Gonzalez stopped his spot-kick attempt in the 25th minute of Tuesday's game. The winger recorded multiple shots for the first time in seven appearances (five starts) this season, though he also failed to deliver a cross, which is usually one of the main sources of his production. He'll need to use his dribbling skills to make a bigger impact as his side battles a seven-match winless streak in all competitions.