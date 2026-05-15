Oussama Idrissi News: Scores winner versus Pumas

Idrissi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-0 victory over Pumas.

Idrissi found the back of the net through a right-footed strike from outside the box after a set-piece association with Victor Alfonso Guzman in the 37th minute of the victory. The Moroccan delivered more than just the match-winning goal, as he registered game highs in shots and crosses as part of a strong overall display. He finally bounced back to the score sheet after producing no goals and just one assist over a nine-game stretch.