Oussama Idrissi headshot

Oussama Idrissi News: Scores winner versus Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Idrissi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-0 victory over Pumas.

Idrissi found the back of the net through a right-footed strike from outside the box after a set-piece association with Victor Alfonso Guzman in the 37th minute of the victory. The Moroccan delivered more than just the match-winning goal, as he registered game highs in shots and crosses as part of a strong overall display. He finally bounced back to the score sheet after producing no goals and just one assist over a nine-game stretch.

Oussama Idrissi
Pachuca
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