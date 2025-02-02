Fantasy Soccer
Oussama Idrissi headshot

Oussama Idrissi News: Strong performance in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Idrissi generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlas.

Idrissi led his team with four chances created and nine duels won against the Foxes. He also added to his total of four shots and delivered his first cross in four matches. However, he failed to score or assist for the second time in a row. The talented winger could be very reliable for attacking contributions if he continues to avoid rotation on the left flank.

Oussama Idrissi
Pachuca

