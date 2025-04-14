Fantasy Soccer
Oussama Idrissi headshot

Oussama Idrissi News: Suspended for card accumulation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 8:30pm

Idrissi was shown his fifth yellow card of the season Friday at Necaxa, becoming ineligible for the midweek matchup versus Tigres.

Idrissi is unavailable for the first time this year, leaving his team without its first-choice left winger against the UANL side. After that, the attacker will aim to regain his usual spot for a round 17 clash with Atletico San Luis. Meanwhile, he remains with one goal and six assists in 15 Clausura games. Last weekend's substitutes Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez, Alan Bautista and Alexei Dominguez are all viable options to make the starting lineup while Idrissi is out.

Oussama Idrissi
Pachuca
