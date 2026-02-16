Oussama Idrissi News: Two goal contributions in win

Idrissi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Atlas.

Idrissi struck from distance to open the scoring Friday before he assisted the second Pachuca goal with a cross in their 3-1 drubbing of Atlas. In addition to his goal contributions, the midfielder added two tackles (one won) to the defensive effort across his 65 minute shift. Idrissi's two goals through six Clausura appearances (five starts) equal his total from the most recent Apertura campaign when he netted twice across 14 appearances (11 starts).