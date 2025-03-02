Oussama Idrissi News: Unproductive in 45-minute outing

Idrissi had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Juarez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Idrissi was used as a substitute for the first time this year, failing to extend his two-game assisting streak. With his absence from the starting XI likely due to fatigue, the winger will aim to regain his essential status on the left flank for upcoming matchups. In that case, he'll be a valuable dribbler and offensive threat against virtually any team in the league. Both Miguel Rodriguez and Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez are candidates to leave their places if Idrissi returns to the lineup.