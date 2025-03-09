Oussama Idrissi News: Wins 13 duels in draw

Idrissi generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Idrissi dribbled freely throughout the game but was not a factor in the score sheet against the Canoneros. The winger, who had played off the bench in the previous game, regained the starting spot as expected, with Miguel Rodriguez dropping to a bench role. Despite finishing without a goal or assist in each of his last two outings, Idrissi has been very active in playmaking and ground duels while taking a few set pieces in recent weeks.