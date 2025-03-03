Oussama Targhalline Injury: Not registered for UCL
Targhalline is not an option for UCL play as he was not registered, according to the club.
Taarghalline will not be an option for UCL play after joining the club this winter, as he was not registered ahead of the Knockout Playoffs. Luckily this won't force much of a change for the club, with the midfielder just hoping to get the nod if they qualify for the competition next campaign.
