Oussama Targhalline News: Transfers to Feyenoord
Targhalline has completed a transfer to Feyenoord from Le Havre, according to his former club.
Targhalline has ended his time with Le Havre after just over a year, as he departed the club to join Feyenoord in the Netherlands. This comes after starting in 12 of his 14 appearances this season, a bit of a surprising move seeing he was a regular starter. This will leave the club with some holes to fill, as Rassoul Ndiaye, Daler Kuzyaev and Junior Mwanga will likely see more time after his exit.
