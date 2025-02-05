Oussama Targhalline News: Transfers to Feyenoord

Targhalline has completed a transfer to Feyenoord from Le Havre, according to his former club.

Targhalline has ended his time with Le Havre after just over a year, as he departed the club to join Feyenoord in the Netherlands. This comes after starting in 12 of his 14 appearances this season, a bit of a surprising move seeing he was a regular starter. This will leave the club with some holes to fill, as Rassoul Ndiaye, Daler Kuzyaev and Junior Mwanga will likely see more time after his exit.