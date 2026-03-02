Ousseni Bouda News: First goal of season

Bouda scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Atlanta United.

Bouda would find the back of the net Saturday, scoring in the 79th minute of the outing. This is his first goal of the season thus far, working on his three from last campaign. With two starts already after only 13 all of last season, he seems likely to top his previous season-high of goals.