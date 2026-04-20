Ousseni Bouda News: Scores brace in win

Bouda scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Bouda made history as the first player in MLS this season to beat Hugo Lloris, finding the net in the 53rd minute off Timo Werner's assist to snap the French keeper's season-opening shutout streak before adding another in the 80th minute off Niko Tsakiris' feed to cap off San Jose's dominant road win. He wrapped up the night with two goals and four shots, including three on target, across the full 90 minutes, finishing the Earthquakes' first two clear-cut chances of the second half with sharp, clinical precision in the box. Bouda now sits on four goals through eight MLS appearances and is quickly emerging as one of the Western Conference's most dangerous attacking weapons.