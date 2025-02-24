Ousseni Bouda News: Scores off bench in win

Bouda scored a goal off three shots (all on target) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Bouda was brought as part of a double substitution midway through the second frame and needed just six minutes to leave his mark as he scored San Jose's third goal after picking up a brilliant long pass from Cristian Espinoza. Usually a reserve forward not used to make major statistical impact, Bouda will hope this goal in the season opener is a sign of better things to come for him.