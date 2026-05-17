Ousseni Bouda News: Sends in 22 crosses in loss
Bouda recorded one shot (zero on goal), 22 crosses (three accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus FC Dallas.
Bouda's heavy crossing output Saturday stemmed from both his dead-ball responsibilities and his advanced positioning down the right flank. While he can't be expected to log that many deliveries in every game, he could remain active in a playmaking role with his team needing to redistribute set-piece duties as the main taker Niko Tsakiris (groin) faces a long absence period. In any case, the wide player remains with five goals and one assist over 14 matches in the current MLS campaign.
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