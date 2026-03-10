Ousseni Bouda News: Stays hot in win

Bouda scored one goal, had one accurate cross and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Philadelphia.

Bouda and the Earthquakes are hot to start the year. His goal Saturday gave him two in three appearances to start the year and San Jose moved to 3-0. While he may not score every game, it is nice to see the offense that was missing last year when he only had two goals all season. He will look to make it three games in a row with a goal on Sunday versus Seattle.