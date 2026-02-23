Ovie Ejaria Injury: Completes major part of training

Ejaria (undisclosed) completed the major part of team training Monday, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ejaria continues to ramp up his workload week after week in his push to return from injury and was spotted taking part in nearly the entire team session Monday. That is a strong step forward for Real Oviedo, as he projects to provide valuable depth in the middle of the park once he is fully cleared. Still, once he is back at full speed, he is expected to settle into more of a rotational role rather than immediately locking down a starting spot.