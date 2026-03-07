Ovie Ejaria Injury: Nearing return to squad

Ejaria (undisclosed) trains normally with the squad and will likely be a late call for Monday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ejaria has been back in team training for the past two weeks and ramped up his workload again this week, putting him closer to a return to the matchday squad. The midfielder will likely be a late decision following the final training session ahead of Monday's clash with Espanyol. That said, his return is not expected to shake up the starting XI since he has mostly been used as a bench option throughout the campaign.