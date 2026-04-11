Ovie Ejaria Injury: On track to return Sunday

Ejaria (undisclosed) completed a normal training week and is on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per Nacho Asparren of La Nueva Espana. "Carmo, Ovie, and Lucas had a normal week, and if there are no setbacks, they will be available to play and could join the team. This expands our options."

Ejaria's return is a remarkable turnaround after coach Almada had painted a bleak picture of his situation just weeks ago, suggesting his participation this season was looking increasingly unlikely. The Englishman has been sidelined since Dec. 5, making Sunday's potential return a significant milestone in what has been a deeply frustrating spell on the sidelines. Given the length of his absence, Ejaria figures to ease back into a depth role rather than immediately challenging for a starting spot as Oviedo battle to avoid relegation in the final stretch of the season.