Ovie Ejaria Injury: Return still far, timeline unclear

Ejaria (undisclosed) remains sidelined and his return is still a long way off, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per La Voz de Asturias. "I don't know how he is doing, that's what I can tell you. We also thought he had different conditions, but unfortunately we have not been able to have him. He has had different variables of complications and his participation is still far away."

Ejaria's situation has taken a turn for the worse after appearing close to a return just days ago, with the coach's candid comments painting a much bleaker picture than expected. The Englishman has been dealing with a series of complications that have pushed his comeback further into the distance, and Oviedo will need to plan without him for the foreseeable future. No timeline has been provided, leaving his involvement in the club's survival push this season looking increasingly unlikely.